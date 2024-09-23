Embrace whatever comes – organisers hail festival success despite lightning impact

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The event, which took place at the DMOS West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury, opened on Friday and continued with a full day of music and events on Saturday.

Festival director Dene Edwards, said they had been thrilled at the turnout – with anywhere between 4,000 and 5,000 coming through the gates on Saturday, some from as far away as Norway.

The weather caused some minor headaches, with comedian and former Red Dwarf star Craig Charles forced to play three short DJ sets instead of one long performance due to the risk of lightning.

It came as much of Shropshire was affected by major downpours late on Saturday afternoon and into the evening.

The arrival of lightning also impacted the later set from headliners Embrace, who were forced to cut short their performance at around 10.35pm.

The band only missed playing their last two songs – but were unable to play the hit Gravity, with the weather not clearing in time to get back on stage before the cut off.

Mr Edwards said that despite the unavoidable impact of nature they had been delighted with the way the festival had gone.

He said: "It went really well considering the forecast weather for the weekend. All the artists were able to make it and we had a really lively excited audience which was great.

"We managed to get through the weekend despite a few stops for lightning and the weather."

The event is in its third year and celebrates a combination of music and wellbeing.

Central to the festival are the live music performances, with people also able to enjoy a wellness village, as well as traders, stalls, workshops and other activities, in an event aimed towards families.

Mr Edwards said: "It is a non-profit festival, we re-invest everything that is taken to help other groups or develop the festival further in other ways.