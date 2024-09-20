See Shrewsbury park-and-ride buses' all-new look as council rolls out refresh

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Council has shared pictures of the newly re-branded Arriva buses that will be travelling around the county town from Monday to Saturday each week.

The council has worked with the operators to give the buses a fresh new look, and it is hoped that all park-and-ride buses in Shrewsbury will have received a "much-needed rebrand" by the end of next month.

The new park and ride buses in Shrewsbury. Photo: Shropshire Council

The rebranding follows the council's introduction of a £1 return fare - at half of its normal price - on Shrewsbury park-and-ride services until the end of March next year. The offer applies to buses from all three park-and-ride sites in Meole Brace, Harlescott and Oxon.

The half-price fare and rebranding of the buses has been funded by a £1.8 million grant from the Department for Transport.

Elsewhere, Shropshire Council says its passenger transport team is working closely with Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership on the development of the new Shrewsbury Movement Strategy.

The county town's park and ride service 'plays a big part' of the strategy according to the council, which the new designs will promote.

Councillor Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council's deputy leader and cabinet member with responsibility for public transport - who is also a member of the Big Town Plan Partnership - said: "Park-and-ride is a brilliant way to travel in and out of Shrewsbury. We hope these eye-catching newly rebranded buses - along with the special fare of just £1 return - will grab people's attention and encourage them to use the service when visiting the town centre.

"By using park and ride you won't have the worry of finding or paying for a parking space, and will be helping to keep the town centre free of congestion and unnecessary traffic."