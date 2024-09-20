New images show pick-up truck gutted by fire on Shropshire A-road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was called at 2.05pm on Thursday after the vehicle came alight on the A458 near Cross Houses.

Two crews were sent from Shrewsbury Fire Station to the scene and discovered one vehicle 'fully' involved in the fire.

Photo: SFRS

Pictures from SFRS show the damage caused to the pick-up truck.

Photo: SFRS

No injuries were reported from the incident which finished at 2.47pm.