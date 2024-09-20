New images show pick-up truck gutted by fire on Shropshire A-road
Fresh images show the extent of damage caused to a pick-up truck by a fire near Shrewsbury.
By Luke Powell
Published
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was called at 2.05pm on Thursday after the vehicle came alight on the A458 near Cross Houses.
Two crews were sent from Shrewsbury Fire Station to the scene and discovered one vehicle 'fully' involved in the fire.
Pictures from SFRS show the damage caused to the pick-up truck.
No injuries were reported from the incident which finished at 2.47pm.