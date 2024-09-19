School to host free charity concert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The talented musicians from the school will be performing at its Chapel on Sunday, September 29.

The concert will start at 4pm and will feature a selection of music by the choir and groups of instrumentalists.

Light refreshments will be available and all are welcome to attend.

Admission is free, with a retiring collection in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support in Shropshire.

“We are so grateful to the Music Department at Shrewsbury School for its enthusiastic support, and we hope that everyone enjoys a magical concert of music,” said Gill Eleftheriou, a Macmillan volunteer.

For information email the Shrewsbury Macmillan Fundraising Group at Shrewsburymacmillanfundraising@gmail.com.