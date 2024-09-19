Fire crews called to major Shrewsbury 'A' road as van engulfed by flames

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 2.08pm reporting the incident on the A458 near Cross Houses.

Two fire crews were sent from Shrewsbury to the scene, as well as an operations manager, where one van was 'fully' involved in a fire.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus, hose reel jets and an environmental pack to tackle the blaze.

Crews were finished at the scene by 2.47pm.