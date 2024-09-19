Chevrolet Camaro inspired wristwatch sells for £2,000 in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Heuer Camaro chronograph wristwatch sold for £2,000 in Halls Fine Art’s £100,000 sale.

The watch name was inspired by the Chevrolet Camaro, introduced in 1966 as the car firm's answer to Ford's Mustang and used as the Indianapolis 500 pace car.

“Jack W. Heuer had a keen interest in the American market and gained exposure to the US public by being the official timekeeper for motorsport events,” said Alexander Clement, Halls Fine Art’s watches specialist.

“He chose to leverage this further by naming his third model the Camaro after Chevrolet's vehicle, following on from the Autavia and Carrera.

“Produced from 1968-1972, the Camaro represents an unusual and comparatively rare model and our example was in the sought after 'panda' configuration with attractive dark grey subsidiary dials set against the brushed silver dial.”

Other watches to sell well in the auction were an 18ct gold hunter pocket watch from around 1900 at £850, a lady's 18ct gold enamelled open face pocket watch from 1897 with an Albert at £740.

A Favre-Leuba gentleman's 18ct gold wristwatch from 1968, a Dreyfus & Co gentleman's 18ct gold wristwatch from 1890, a Cartier lady's silver gilt wristwatch and a 9ct gold open face pocket watch from 1937 sold for £550 each.

Leading the way in the jewellery section were a 9ct gold diamond set ingot pendant at £800, a 9ct rose gold curb link watch Albert at £750 and a graduated oval amber bead necklace, pair of 20 Mark coin set cufflinks, dated 1915 and an 18ct gold five stone diamond ring at £700 each.

Other leading prices were £650 for a 9ct rose gold curb link watch Albert, £670 for four gold wedding bands, £650 for a large collection of jewellery and costume jewellery, £600 for a yellow metal turquoise set bracelet, £550 for an emerald and diamond cluster ring and £500 each for an Egyptian inspired yellow metal Scarab beetle set bangle and a 9ct gold graduated fringe necklace.

Maryanne Lineker-Mobberley, Halls Fine Art’s jewellery and silver specialist, added: “The sale continued the trend of strong prices for mostly fresh to the market silver, jewellery and watches.”

Responding to the market, she revealed that the company will be running quarterly, stand-alone silver, jewellery and watches sales in 2025 rather than including the lots with fine art and antiques.