Ban on councillors attending training events

The authority says procedures for members attending external events are 'outdated' in light of the council's current financial situation, and a report set to be debated at full council next week could see council Chief Executive Andy Begley have to personally sign off on travel and accommodation expenses for members to go to events.

The proposal says attendance at seminars and external events will only be approved in "the most exceptional circumstances" - with members required to prepare a report outlining their learning and feedback from the event for group leaders and scrutiny within a month.

The move comes as part of increasingly urgent measures to reign in spending at Shirehall, which also saw an email sent in March in which finance portfolio member Gwilym Butler asked councillors to reign in any non-essential expenditure.

Entrance signage at Shirehall, Shrewsbury (Mike Sheridan/LDRS)

"The financial situation the Council now faces necessitates a formal update to the protocol on attendance at Conferences and Training events, which in any case contains a list of conferences and seminars which is significantly out of date and includes events which no longer take place," said the report.

"Throughout the year, members receive a large number of emails and flyers advertising external events at both a regional and national level. Attendance at free events is encouraged, but if in person, members are asked to check with democratic services that travel or accommodation expenses can be paid, who will seek authority from Chief Executive before confirming."

Two events are excluded from the new protocols due to their "strategic importance", with costs covered for two members to attend the Local Government Association and County Council Network conferences.

Meanwhile attendance at party political conferences is excluded from the protocol, with expenses associated with attendance at these events met by political groups or individuals concerned.

Shropshire Council will debate the recommendations in a meeting of full council set to be held on Thursday, September 26.