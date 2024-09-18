Teenager to go on trial accused of rape and sexual assault
A 19-year-old man has been charged with rape and sexual assault and is set to stand trial next year.
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Oliver Yates-Boon of Castle Gates, Shrewsbury, is accused of raping a woman in December 2022, when he was 18, and sexually assaulting a woman three months later in March of 2023.
He denied both charges when he appeared before a judge at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday.
The teenager was bailed ahead of a jury trial on October 13 next year.