Teenager to go on trial accused of rape and sexual assault

Oliver Yates-Boon of Castle Gates, Shrewsbury, is accused of raping a woman in December 2022, when he was 18, and sexually assaulting a woman three months later in March of 2023.

He denied both charges when he appeared before a judge at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday.

The teenager was bailed ahead of a jury trial on October 13 next year.