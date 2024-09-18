Shropshire snapper captures rare supermoon as it dominates county's skyline

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The image was taken by professional photographer John Hayward who captured the moon as it hung over St Eata's Church in Atcham.

Harvest Moon taken Tuesday evening rising over the church of St Eata at Atcham, near Shrewsbury, in Shropshire (picture SWNS/Shropshire and Beyond)

Not only was Tuesday night's moon a supermoon, which occurs four times a year when the orbit of the moon is at closest point to Earth, but also being the first full moon of autumn was a harvest moon.

The harvest supermoon was made even more rarer as there was also a partial eclipse, although that wasn't visible until 1:40am on Wednesday morning when a small shadow created by the Earth appeared in the top right corner of the moon.