Firefighters called to fuel spillage in Shrewsbury

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 3.28pm reporting the incident on Felcourt Drive.

One fire crew was mobilised from Shrewsbury Fire Station, and Shropshire Council also attended the scene.

The fire service's incident log says the incident involved "a small leak of diesel from a split tank."

Firefighters were called to the fuel leak

Crews were finished at the scene by 4.10pm.