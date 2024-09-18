Firefighters called to fuel spillage in Shrewsbury
Firefighters were called to deal with a fuel leak in a Shrewsbury residential area.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 3.28pm reporting the incident on Felcourt Drive.
One fire crew was mobilised from Shrewsbury Fire Station, and Shropshire Council also attended the scene.
The fire service's incident log says the incident involved "a small leak of diesel from a split tank."
Crews were finished at the scene by 4.10pm.