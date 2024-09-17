Watch: Work to tear down Shrewsbury town centre footbridges begins

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

On Monday, work began to remove two footbridges as part of the multi-million-pound regeneration of the Riverside area of Shrewsbury town centre.

The demolition of the former Riverside shopping centre, which closed earlier this year, and medical practice in Shrewsbury town centre has now been underway for several weeks.

Work to remove two footbridges in Shrewsbury town centre has begun

It's all part of the wider Smithfield Riverside regeneration scheme – an ambitious plan to revitalise the area between the River Severn, The Darwin Centre, Roushill and Raven Meadows.

The latest step, to remove the bridges linking the former Riverside Shopping Centre to the multi-storey car park, and to the former Pride Hill Shopping Centre, began this week.

Work to remove two footbridges in Shrewsbury town centre has begun

While the work takes place, the western section of Raven Meadows will remain closed until 6am on Thursday, September 19.

During the closure, Raven Meadows multi-storey car park and the bus station will remain open and access to the car park will be maintained via Meadow Place. The rest of Raven Meadows will become two-way during the road closure.

Work to remove two footbridges in Shrewsbury town centre has begun

Mark Barrow, Shropshire Council’s executive director of place, said: “As we move forward with Smithfield Riverside, the temporary closure of Raven Meadows is a necessary step towards crafting a vibrant future for this area of the town centre.

"We will be working closely with the contractor to minimise disruption to the public and local businesses as much as possible over the coming months.”

Work to remove two footbridges in Shrewsbury town centre has begun

The entire demolition process, which started in August, is expected to take around three months. Once complete, work will begin on the creation of a new public park adjacent to Roushill.

A new live webcam has been launched by Shropshire Council on the roof of the nearby Darwin Shopping Centre for those who wish to view the demolition progress.

Timelapse footage of the works can now be viewed online at smithfieldriverside.com