Shrewsbury's Halls help hospice – and there's a £50,000 shock for someone

Maryanne Lineker-Mobberley, silver, jewellery and bijouterie specialist and Alexander Clement, watches, clocks and Asian art specialist and general valuer, from Shrewsbury-based Halls Fine Art raised the funds for HAHAV Ceredigion, a hospice at home charity, at an antiques valuation day.

The experts had a few surprises in store for the visitors to the event at the charity’s temporary home at Morlan Centre, Aberystwyth, including one man with an 18ct gold ceremonial item that was valued at up to £50,000 by Maryanne.

She also saw a rock crystal carved intaglio pendant in the form of a robin which was valued at up to £700 and a pair of diamond stud earrings and a gold necklace, each valued at up to £800.

Alexander took in for auction a pair of Chinese vases valued at up to £400 and also saw a 1973 limited edition Winnie the Pooh book, signed by illustrator E. H. Shepherd and valued at £1,800.

Other items appraised included a 9ct gold Omega ladies wrist watch, which was bought as a 21st birthday present and valued at up to £300 and an 1865 Staffordshire watch stand modelled after the Welsh legend of Gelert the dog and valued at up to £200.

“The charity valuation event was a new experience for HAHAV and we didn't know what to expect,” confessed executive officer Rhian Dafydd, “But we had a great day and saw a steady stream of people come and go, eager to know the value of some of their most valued items. Many thanks to Maryanne and Alexander for their expertise and for helping us to organise this event.”

Maryanne added: “We were delighted to return to Aberystwyth to support such an excellent local charity and I would like to thank HAHAV for hosting the event and all those who came to see us with their treasures.

"As tends to happen at these events, there were a few surprises in store for us, notably the solid 18ct gold ceremonial item which I valued at between £30,000 to £50,000 and some lovely jewellery.”