Action to tackle anti-social parking in Shrewsbury promised 'by the end of the week'

A lack of parking signage on Market Street in Shrewsbury has been exploited by some motorists, who have been able to park on the narrow one-way thoroughfare for free.

Meanwhile, the council says it is also working on improvements to delivery routes in the area in an effort to protect the square’s York Stone cobbles, many of which have been damaged by heavy goods vehicles and patched up with unsightly asphalt.

Issues relating to the square were raised at a meeting of the council’s cabinet last week, with Bowbrook councillor Alex Wagner asking what action the authority was planning to take on the “shabby, cracked” flagstones in one of the town’s flagship tourist locations.

“This is in part due to the use of Princess Street as a cut-through, with many cars and HGVs passing by every day, despite the fact the area is meant to be access only,” he said.

Market Street, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

“Alongside this, a very concerning situation has developed where people park anti-socially on Market Street for free, which residents and business find very frustrating and which demeans the area.”

In response, highways portfolio holder Councillor Dan Morris said the council was often forced to patch the square with asphalt to reduce the possibility of trips and falls to members of the public, but added that it was “unpopular and not the approach we would like to take.”

“There is insufficient depth in most locations to install a more resilient 50mm slab, due to concrete reinforcement under the square which structurally strengthens the Old Market Hall,” he said.

“To tackle the issue at the core, we have been working positively with the Shrewsbury BID to engage business owners to try and find a way forward.

“We hope we can prevent or limit HGV access to a designated delivery corridor, which may be an improved basis for moving forward. Once that is understood and the future funding arrangements with the central government, we can progress with scheme proposals.”

Councillor Morris added that signage which would allow parking enforcement on Market Street was also planned to go up later this month.

“In terms of parking in that area outside the Loch Fyne restaurant, an order has been placed with the long term contractor to supply and erect signage which is required to enable the enforcement of the area, I’m told it will be by the end of next week,” he said.