Crash closes major Shrewsbury road in one direction near retail park

One side of the A5112 Hereford Road in Shrewsbury was closed on Sunday at around 5.15pm following a collision.

The incident, which happened near to Meole Brace Retail Park, involved two vehicles.

West Mercia Police said: "Due to a two vehicle collision near to Meole Brace Retail Park in Shrewsbury, part of the A5112 Hereford Road is currently closed.

A5112 Hereford Road. Photo: Google

"One side of the carriageway is currently closed, from Bayston Hill services to the direction of the retail park."

West Midlands Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.