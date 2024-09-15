Crash closes major Shrewsbury road in one direction near retail park
A collision near a Shrewsbury retail park partially closed a road on Sunday evening.
By Megan Jones
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
One side of the A5112 Hereford Road in Shrewsbury was closed on Sunday at around 5.15pm following a collision.
The incident, which happened near to Meole Brace Retail Park, involved two vehicles.
West Mercia Police said: "Due to a two vehicle collision near to Meole Brace Retail Park in Shrewsbury, part of the A5112 Hereford Road is currently closed.
"One side of the carriageway is currently closed, from Bayston Hill services to the direction of the retail park."
West Midlands Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.