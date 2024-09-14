Shropshire Star
Close

Shropshire auctioneer says Peaky Blinders is inspiring demand for pocket watches

A Shropshire fine art auction house specialist believes a resurgence of interest in pocket watches may have been inspired by a popular, British TV period crime drama series.

By Matthew Panter
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

Alexander Clement from Shrewsbury-based Halls Fine Art has noticed growing demand for gold and silver pocket watches, possibly related to a Peaky Blinders fashion trend and Pitti Uomo, the world's biggest menswear show in Florence.

“There is a growing number of pocket watch collectors who genuinely buy them to be used as a great, time-honoured fashion accessory,” said Alexander, a watches specialist.

“That may be attributed to Peaky Blinders and I have seen them on Instagram at Pitti Uomo in Italy.

An 18ct gold hunter pocket watch that sold for £850.

“It’s a nice looking addition to your outfit and you can buy a good, useable, 19th or early 20th century silver cased pocket watch for under £100, which is amazing value for money.”

His comments follow Halls Fine Art’s latest £100,000 silver, jewellery and watches auction where a series of gold and silver pocket watches sold. Top price of £850 went to an 18ct gold hunter pocket watch from around 1900 while a 9ct gold open face example from 1937 sold for £550.

Starring Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, Peaky Blinders is set in Birmingham after the First World War and follows the exploits of a crime gang. The series has inspired a fashion trend of tweed suits with waistcoats designed to hold a pocket watch.

Halls Fine Art is now accepting entries of silver, jewellery and watches for its Christmas auction on December 4. Closing date for entries is November 1 and the fine art team can be contacted on 01743 450700.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular