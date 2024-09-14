Shropshire auctioneer says Peaky Blinders is inspiring demand for pocket watches
A Shropshire fine art auction house specialist believes a resurgence of interest in pocket watches may have been inspired by a popular, British TV period crime drama series.
Alexander Clement from Shrewsbury-based Halls Fine Art has noticed growing demand for gold and silver pocket watches, possibly related to a Peaky Blinders fashion trend and Pitti Uomo, the world's biggest menswear show in Florence.
“There is a growing number of pocket watch collectors who genuinely buy them to be used as a great, time-honoured fashion accessory,” said Alexander, a watches specialist.
“That may be attributed to Peaky Blinders and I have seen them on Instagram at Pitti Uomo in Italy.
“It’s a nice looking addition to your outfit and you can buy a good, useable, 19th or early 20th century silver cased pocket watch for under £100, which is amazing value for money.”
His comments follow Halls Fine Art’s latest £100,000 silver, jewellery and watches auction where a series of gold and silver pocket watches sold. Top price of £850 went to an 18ct gold hunter pocket watch from around 1900 while a 9ct gold open face example from 1937 sold for £550.
Starring Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, Peaky Blinders is set in Birmingham after the First World War and follows the exploits of a crime gang. The series has inspired a fashion trend of tweed suits with waistcoats designed to hold a pocket watch.
Halls Fine Art is now accepting entries of silver, jewellery and watches for its Christmas auction on December 4. Closing date for entries is November 1 and the fine art team can be contacted on 01743 450700.