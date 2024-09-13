'I certainly will miss it': Divisive sculpture removed from Shrewsbury garden

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Organised by non-profit volunteer organisation Shrewsbury Arts Trail CIC who's mission is to bring unique and high-quality contemporary art to be enjoyed by the public, for free, this year's event has run throughout the summer and celebrated women sculptors.

The art trail included pieces from Halima Cassell MBE, Alice Irwin, and Almuth Tebbenhoff that were placed across St Mary's Church, Shrewsbury Castle and Percy Thrower's Dingle Garden in Shrewsbury's Quarry park.

Almuth Tebbenhoff's 'RedHead Sunset Stack' attraction caused a stir online amongst Shropshire residents with some questioning its appearance in the famous garden.

The German artist's five-metre-tall sculpture was inspired by a sunset, and displays a journey through life - showing how people are battered and broken, but that we pull ourselves together and heal.

The sculpture was described as a "Mecanno set gone wrong" by one visitor to the Dingle, but many residents have enjoyed its uniqueness.