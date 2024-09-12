Shrewsbury town centre road to close for five days as demolition work continues
A road in Shrewsbury town centre will close for five days next week as part of the town centre regeneration project.
By Megan Jones
Published
Raven Meadows in Shrewsbury town centre will be closed from Sunday, September 15 as demolition work continues in the area.
A 24-hour closure of Raven Meadows will be in place until Thursday, September 19.