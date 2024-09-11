Shrewsbury pub closes temporarily after 'small fire' to make safety checks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Red Barn at Longden Road has announced that it will be closed until they can make sure everything is safe.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury's fire fighter base with an operations officer at 11.35am on Wednesday (11).

The pub operators posted on Facebook that their phones were getting "blown off with calls and messages" from concerned punters.

But everything is ok and it was nothing serious. In the summer the pub launched Football Pool which turned out to be a local sensation.

Pictured in June this year when The Red Barn has introduced a new outdoor football pool experience. In Picture L>R: Andy O'Brien, Ryan Norris, Henry Catterson 10 and Nichola Catterson..

"So we are having some works done to the roof and unfortunately there was a small fire whilst these works were being carried out.

"Nothing serious, Shropshire Fire Brigade attended and it’s now all sorted.

"I’ve posted as my phone is getting blown off with calls and messages.

"The pub will remain closed until we can 100 percent make all the damage safe."

Crews used breathing kit and a hosereel jet to deal with a small fire in roof void.

They sent their incident stop message at 12.25pm.