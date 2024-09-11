Shrewsbury MP explains why she did not register a vote over winter fuel payment plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Julia Buckley was one of 53 Labour MPs who did not register a vote to back the government's plans to scrap winter fuel payments to pensioners not on pension credit.

Eight ministers were among those who did not register a vote but those are expected to have been approved by the PM to miss the ballot and one Labour MP, John Trickett voted for the Conservative motion against the government.

Ms Buckley told the Shropshire Star that she did not vote on Tuesday due to 'complications from whooping cough'.

She said: "I did not vote today for the changes to the Winter Fuel Payment, due to ongoing complications with whooping cough.

"I am committed in my support for the new Government in its aim to fix the economy and balance the books, and I fully appreciate there are very difficult decisions to be made.

"I have raised my concerns about this winter fuel proposal with both the Treasury and the Parliamentary Labour Party as it could adversely affect our community. There are 24,000 residents of pensionable age across my constituency, with only 2,300 on Pension Credit.

"One of my very first actions as MP for Shrewsbury was to meet with the team at Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, an excellent local charity based in Bellstone in Shrewsbury.

"They do fantastic work in helping people get the help they need and offer free benefit checks."

She added that if anyone in need of support should contact them on 01743 233123 or my constituency office at 64 Wyle Cop.

Telford MP Shaun Davies was among the Labour MPs who voted with the government on Tuesday.

He earlier had explained his reasons on social media.

The MP, who was also elected to parliament in July, said on X.com (Twitter): "The state pension - increased by £900 this year and will increase by another £460 next year.

"The vote today is on a Conservative motion, which would allow those living abroad and rich pensioners like Alan Sugar to get the winter fuel payment.

"At a time when the country’s public finances are so bad and public services are on their knees that’s not affordable.

"I’m keen to work with charities and the council for those just above the suggested limit to help them access support.

"I am not immune to how tough this decision is, but we need to get our country’s foundations sorted."

The motion to cut the winter fuel payments will go ahead after a total of 348 MPs backed the government, with 228 supporting the opposition motion.