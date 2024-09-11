Mum of four leads new buggy running group in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Local running club, Shropshire Shufflers, is getting ready to launch a new running group in Shrewsbury that will help families with babies and toddlers take part and keep fit.

The group said that the new buggy running club has been designed with the needs of families at heart, and offers guidance and advice to help parents and guardians enjoy the physiological, social and psychological benefits of getting out and being active.

Leader of the group and mother-of-four, Jenifer Lane took up buggy running in 2017 and is hoping to inspire more family members to take part.

She said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for parents and guardians to socialise and do something for themselves, without any time restraints of childcare issues.

Mum of four, Jenifer Lane, is one of the run leaders

“I hope that offering buggy sessions will encourage more people to come out and try running. It would be lovely to think that running with their children could build a stronger bond for other people too. And maybe be the start of a love for running for them as it has been for my family.

“I hope it gives people the confidence to try other runs such as Parkrun with their buggy or to come along to one of the Shufflers evening sessions. “

The group will be running for an initial four-week period, with all their sessions taking place at the Quarry in Shrewsbury.

They will meet at the Doctors Monument on Thursday, September 12 at 9.30am, Sunday 22 at 10am, Thursday 26 at 9.30am and Sunday, October 6 at 10am.

Chris Whiteley, Coaching Coordinator with the Shropshire Shufflers said: “Shropshire Shufflers prides itself on being an inclusive running club. We’re open to people of all abilities, but we really want to attract people who are looking to take up running and also new parents and guardians who want to get out and about with their little ones.

“We’re also keen to welcome people who may have had to give up running in the past due to family commitments. We’re a friendly bunch and will help individuals to build up at their own pace.

“The run leaders know all about the demands of parenthood, and they make sure sessions are flexible so you won’t get left behind if your baby needs a feed, a change or a quick cuddle.”

More information is available online at: shropshire-shufflers.org