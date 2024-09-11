Crash on major road near Shrewsbury causes long delays

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Emergency services were called the eastbound carriageway of the road between Preston Island and Cluddley at 8.39am on Wednesday.

AA Traffic News was reporting severe delays of 15 minutes and increasing on the A5 eastbound between A5 and M54 J7 (Wellington).

It is reporting an average speed of 10mph. The website says the incident was first reported at 7.44am and that one lane has been closed.

One driver reported seeing at least four ambulances responding to the incident.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue scrambled three fire appliances from Shrewsbury and Wellington with an operations officer.

A spokesperson for the service said there had been a collision involving two saloon vehicles. Crews have made both vehicles electrically safe.

The fire service sent its incident stop message at just before 9am.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We received a call around 8.45am this morning with a report of a collision on the M54 Eastbound between the Preston Island and Junction 7.

"Officers attended the incident to find two vehicles involved.

"Thankfully, there are no injuries to report."