Sweet success for care team's fundraising efforts

The team from Bluebird Care Shropshire raised the money for Severn Hospice by selling homemade jams and freshly baked crumbles made by local resident Liz.

Visitors were also invited to enter a raffle to win exciting prizes donated by local businesses and organisations.

Severn Hospice donated a luxury hamper and a large stuffed teddy to the raffle, and the lucky winner was a local resident who cares for children and was thrilled to be able to take home such a perfect prize.

The money raised by Bluebird Care Shropshire will contribute towards this incredible work and support them to continue providing vital care to people and families in the community.

Severn Hospice has been Bluebird Care Shropshire’s chosen charity for over 10 years, and a number of relatives and colleagues have received excellent care at the hospice during that time.

As a home care provider, Bluebird Care Shropshire works closely with the hospice, and their fundraising efforts aim to further contribute to enhancing quality care for the Shropshire community.

The fundraising stall was organised by the Bluebird Care Shropshire team and members of the local community, including Liz, who has raised thousands of pounds for Severn Hospice in the past.

The stall-runners thoroughly enjoyed speaking to the visitors who joined them throughout the day, many of whose lives had been touched by Bluebird Care Shropshire or Severn Hospice through the meaningful care they had provided to families and friends.

Kirsty Holland, Business Development Supervisor at Bluebird Care Shropshire, said: “We are so pleased to be able to donate such a fabulous amount of money to the Severn Hospice, to help them to continue the essential support, care, and love that they provide. As a home care provider, Bluebird Care Shropshire work closely with the Severn Hospice in a number of ways, so fundraising for them is just one aspect of our dedication to ensuring the availability of excellent care in Shropshire.”

“We had such a wonderful morning on the day of our sale, and we were lucky that the sun was shining too. Liz works hard to make such wonderful treats that people just come back for more time and time again!”