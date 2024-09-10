Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shrewsbury Sunday Market was run by Tony Bromierski and his wife Sandra, but they retired at the end of August.

Now Shrewsbury Town Council is to try and find a new operator for the regular event in the car park next to Tesco Extra in Battlefield via a formal tender process.

The authority looked into running the market itself, but came to the conclusion it would be too costly.

No viable alternative to Tony and Sandra have come forward via a "soft expressions of interest" process, so now the council will look to secure its future through a formal exercise.

A report prepared by deputy town clerk Amanda Spencer and head of resources Andy Watkin said: "The popularity of the market has been deteriorating for some time and in particular following Covid.

"The market has struggled in recent years since the move from the livestock market to the park and ride site due to the increase in retail offerings in the area from The Range, Go outdoors and Tesco supermarket, coupled with explosion of online and Amazon.

"The current operator has decided to retire after 20 years. The last Sunday Market was held on Sunday, August 25."

Shrewsbury's Harlescott Market and Car Boot on Sunday

Figures show the market was expected to turn over £43,000 for 2025, down around £3,000 from 2023. The market netted £17,000 for the council but was forecast to yield £15,000 for the authority in the year ending 2025.

The report added: "The mix of the traders is changing, with the Sunday traders decreasing and transitioning to a more car boot set-up."

Car boot takings currently represent 53 per cent of income at the market, compared with 29 per cent in 2022.

"Since the current Sunday market operator indicated his intention to resign, a search for an alternative market operator has been undertaken via a soft ‘expressions of interest’ process," the report said.

"Unfortunately none of these alternatives have been viable.

"The town council has also considered running the market itself but this does not appear to be financially viable due to the current operators slim line model or sustainable.

"It is therefore proposed that a new Sunday market operator be sought via a more formal tender process.

"The head of resources has already received a number of enquiries from organisations who may be interested in taking over this operation and they would be invited, alongside an open market tender, to submit an application."

Sandra Bromierskia, Bailey the dog and Tony Bromierski said farewell from Shrewsbury Sunday Market

Mr Bromierski recently told the Shropshire Star: "It is time to retire and spend a bit of time with the family, which we haven't done for such a long time.

"Running markets has been a dedication and a religion for us.

"We are grateful for being given the opportunity to run the Sunday market and honoured to have served Shrewsbury."