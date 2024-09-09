RAF flyover planned for Shrewsbury's Battle of Britain anniversary commemorative service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The flypast - which is subject to weather conditions - will mark the sacrifices of those who fought in the military campaign during the Second World War.

Civic leaders in Shrewsbury will gather at a parade by RAF Shawbury personnel along St Chad's Terrace in the county town at 10.30am on Sunday.

Last year's Battle of Britain parade

The town council says road closures will be in place along the road from approximately 10am until 11.30am to allow the event to take place.

A wreath-laying ceremony at the Quarry's War Memorial will follow the parade before a bugler will sound the Last Post and a two-minute silence will be held at 11am to commemorate the hundreds of lives that were lost during the battle.

RAF Shawbury personnel gather at Shrewsbury's Quarry

The annual commemorative service marks the defence of the United Kingdom by Royal Air Force pilots and aircrew, and the loss of more than 500 lives, during the Battle of Britain between July and October 1940.

September 15 is celebrated as 'Battle of Britain Day' after the RAF gained a decisive victory over the Luftwaffe in what was Nazi Germany's largest daylight attack.

It's said some 1,120 Luftwaffe aircraft were sent to attack London, but were repelled by just 630 RAF fighters.

Last year's parade in Shrewsbury

Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor David Vasmer, will lead the civic party and says he hopes to see as many people as possible at the service to pay tribute to the those who served.

He said: "We owe so much to our brave pilots and aircrew who fought to defend our country and I am honoured to be taking part in this weekend's commemorative event.

"I hope members of the public will turn out to pay tribute to the those who served, especially on this 84th anniversary of the Battle of Britain."