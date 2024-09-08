Shrewsbury's 7ft 2in Martin heading to town crier competition to show why he's town's biggest fan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Later this month Martin Wood, Shrewsbury's 7ft 2in town crier, will be making the short trip across the Welsh border to do battle against 40 town criers from across the world in a prestigious annual championships.

The event, taking place in Mid Wales' former county town of Montgomery, is the Ancient & Honourable Guild of Town Criers (AHGTC) Guild Championships, and is being hosted by the town's legendary town crier, Sue Blower.

It will be held over the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, September 14 and 15.

For Martin the chance to take on 40 other criers from across the world comes as the 66-year-old marks his 40th year representing Shrewsbury.

For a celebrated fixture of Shrewsbury's civic events, the town council has also called on residents to head across the border to support their famous crier in his efforts to add another trophy to the shelf.

Martin Wood is ready to make some noise at the town crier championships

The event will be no surprise for Martin, who has been competing for around 38 years, claiming the Welsh championships seven times in a row.

He joked: "On the seventh occasion when they presented me with the trophy the mayor told me not to darken their door again! I said 'I can't help it, it's down to the judges!'"

Competitive crying has also taken Martin abroad, competing in international championships at Zutphen in Holland – Shrewsbury's former twin town.

Martin said there was no secret to success in the competitions, and despite considerable preparation it is often down to how it goes on the day, with the judges looking for clarity, and volume.

Asked how he keeps his booming voice in shape, the Shrewsbury crier explained that 'a lot of voice projection' is key, and added that some advice from a legend of British acting hadn't hurt.

He said: "I was very, very fortunate because when I started as town crier I was in A Christmas Carol, the film, and became great friends with Edward Woodward, and he taught me a lot about voice projection over the years."

Martin added that motorists in Shrewsbury might occasionally take a second glance as they see him practicing behind the wheel.

He said: "I can be driving along, sitting in the car doing voice projection and suddenly there you are in a queue of traffic and there are cars full of people looking at you thinking 'what is he playing at?'"

Asked what he thinks about his chances of coming home with the title in his 40th anniversary year, Martin said: "Well, you have to be confident. There are some very, very good criers that will be there – the last four past world champions will be competing so it won't be easy!"

And Martin said he'd de thrilled if any Shrewsbury residents want to make the trip and give him their backing.

He said: "If people from Shrewsbury would like to come along and give me their support that would be very nice."