What are your memories of Shrewsbury's nightclubs - council wants to record living history as area demolished

The council wants your memories of the Riverside area if Shrewsbury before it is all reduced to rubble and swept away by a new development.

The demolition is coming on apace but >Shropshire Council is looking to capture memories so they can live on.

Its Riverside Remembered social history project is capturing memories and photos of the Riverside from 1974-2024 as part of the area’s regeneration.

You can share your memories by visiting the project website

The council says the project recognises that the Riverside area around Smithfield Road holds a special place in the hearts of many Salopians.

Using photos, videos, documents and interviews alongside archive material it plans to create a visual history of Riverside through the years.

Smithfield Riverside is a regeneration plan for the area between The Darwin Centre, Roushill, and the River Severn in Shrewsbury town centre, led by Shropshire Council.

The plan is to create a modern and sustainable new destination to work, live and relax to drive economic growth, bringing visitors, jobs and investment to Shrewsbury and Shropshire as a whole.