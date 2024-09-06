Shrewsbury school reopens after 'major water failure'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Belvidere School in Shrewsbury was forced to close to students on Thursday after a "major water failure".

But the issue had been solved by Thursday evening and the school was open to students on Friday.

In a notice to parents, posted on the school's website on Thursday, headteacher Robin Rashid said: "I’m pleased to inform you that the water issue we experienced earlier today has now been resolved.

Belvidere School, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

"We are closely monitoring the situation to ensure we can maintain water in the building, and we are planning to open the school as normal tomorrow."

To ensure a smooth return, the school had a "staggered start" for students, with years 7 and 11 starting at 8.45am, years 8 and 10 at 9.10am and year 9s starting at 9.30am.