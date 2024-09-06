Office plans revealed for Shrewsbury's university building

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Earlier this year it was revealed that University Centre Shrewsbury (UCS), which has been run by the University of Chester since 2015, would be leaving its current base at the Guildhall in Frankwell this Autumn.

The University of Chester said the campus was no longer viable after it was told by landlords Shropshire Council that it could no longer continue to use the Guildhall rent-free.

Now, the authority has revealed plans to turn the building back into offices.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Council said: "This change will mean that there are a greater number of future uses for the building to make best use of the asset."

The council did not confirm if they would be using Guildhall for their own services following the closure of their headquarters at Shirehall.

They said: "We continue to work on proposals to vacate Shirehall and relocate to a new council headquarters in Shrewsbury town centre.

"A report is due to be presented to the meeting of full council on Thursday, September 26 to update councillors on the latest plans, and to ask them to approve next steps."

The change in use application states there are no structural changes planned for the building or existing car park.