Stunning burger scoops major accolade for Shrewsbury's Beefy Boys

In an intense battle of burger royalty the local burger heroes once again emerged victorious, claiming the title of 'Best-Looking Burger' in the National Burger Awards’ Champion of Champions competition.

The prestigious event, held on Tuesday, September 3, in London, celebrated 10 years of burger excellence, and brought together 26 previous winners from past competitions to determine the ultimate champions.

Murf from the Beefy Boys. Picture: National Burger Awards.

The Beefy Boys wowed the judges with their signature Oklahoma Onion Boy (Animal Style) burger, featuring two prime dry-aged Herefordshire beef onion-smashed patties, mustard, American cheese, and a Peter Cooks’ semi-brioche bun.

The burger not only clinched their 2023 Best Burger win at the National Burger Awards, but also solidified their reign in the prestigious competition, securing a 2024 win.

Murf from the Beefy Boys preparing the burger. Picture: National Burger Awards.

The Champion of Champions contest offered four titles – Best Burger, Bloggers’ Choice, Most Creative, and Best-Looking burger, with The Beefy Boys stealing the spotlight once again.

Co-founder Murf expressed the team’s delight, saying: ‘The National Burger Awards is such an awesome competition, and it was so exciting to be amongst a decade of former winners. To come out on top and win one of the top awards is a real honour!”

Murf from the Beefy Boys preparing the burger. Picture: National Burger Awards.

This latest victory adds to The Beefy Boys’ growing list of accolades and follows the recent success of their cookbook 'The Beefy Boys: From Backyard BBQ to World-Class Burgers', which topped the Amazon Book Best Sellers list at number one and entered the Sunday Times Bestseller list at number three.

Murf and Dan from the Beefy Boys celebrate their success. Picture: National Burger Awards.

Fans eager to recreate the award-winning burgers can get their hands on the cookbook, now available online and at major retailers.