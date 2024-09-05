Shrewsbury's number-one rated restaurant goes on the market as owners look to retire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

La Dolce Vita has been Tripadvisor's number-one-rated restaurant in Shrewsbury for 12 years.

Out of the 1,258 reviews on the rating site, 1,148 people have given the family-run Italian restaurant five stars.

But now, the business on Hills Lane is going up for sale as the owners look to retire.

A spokesperson for Halls Commercial said: "The business is reluctantly offered for sale as a genuine retirement sale and has been under the ownership of the existing proprietors for over 25 years.

La Dolce Vita, Shrewsbury. Photo: Halls/Rightmove

"The business is run as a family restaurant and is run by the existing proprietors with no staff. It offers a unique highly profitable restaurant business that has established an enviable reputation as an Italian restaurant.

"The business offers the very best in authentic Italian fine dinning and holds 2 AA rosettes."

The business is being offered for sale leasehold and is currently subject to a lease for a term of seven years from June 2018. The current rent is £9,500 per annum.

The listing states that the landlord is willing to grant a new lease at the lease expiry on terms to be agreed.

The full listing is available to view online at: rightmove.co.uk/properties/151921703