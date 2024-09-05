Shrewsbury school closed after 'major water failure'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Three days into the new term, Belvidere School in Shrewsbury was closed to students on Thursday after a "major water failure".

The school said it hoped to be open later that day and was working hard to resolve the problem as quickly as possible.

In a notice to parents, posted on the school's website, a spokesperson for the school said: "Due to a major water failure at Belvidere School, we are currently unable to open for students.

Belvidere School, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

"We are working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

"We will provide an update by 9am, as the situation may change, and we hope to open the school later today if possible. Thank you for your understanding and patience."