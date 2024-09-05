Post Office announces new service in Shrewsbury suburb after abrupt closure of branch
The Post Office has announced it will be beginning a new service next month after the abrupt closure of a branch in Shrewsbury.
By Megan Jones
The Bicton Heath Post Office, located within the Nisa at Gains Park, Shrewsbury, closed with short notice on August 21.
According to the organisation, the closure occurred after a temporary operator running the service resigned.
At the time, a Post Office spokesperson said they were "exploring the possibility of a lighter format".