Items needed for Sporting and Wildlife auction in Shrewsbury

Halls Fine Art will hold the auction at the company’s Battlefield saleroom in Shrewsbury on Thursday, November 7 and already has a collection of wildlife paintings and prints consigned from a gallery clearance in North West England.

The company is appealing for paintings, sculpture, ceramics, books, silver, jewellery, watches, taxidermy, collectibles and other items related to wildlife, equestrian, sports, hunting, shooting and fishing for the auction.

Halls Fine Art has held sporting auctions in the past and the auctioneers have been approached by several clients asking for them to be revived. They are hoping the auction will be a great place for people to pick up interesting, early Christmas gifts.

Abigail Molenaar, the company’s paintings specialist, is particularly keen to attract works by Charles Frederick Tunnicliffe, Archibald Thorburn, Peter Markham Scott and Terence Lambert, to name but a few.

Already consigned are a number of ornithological paintings by Lancashire wildlife, aviation and maritime artist Adrian Rigby.

“We are looking for any items with a sporting or wildlife theme, from riding and sports equipment, jockey scales and memorabilia to taxidermy, ceramics, silver, jewellery and paintings,” explained Abigail. “I already have a good collection of paintings and prints.

“The auction coincides with the shooting season, so hopefully that will help to attract extra interest from vendors and buyers. If anyone has something they think might be of interest for the auction, please contact the fine art team.”

The closing date for entries is October 4. Halls Fine Art team may be contacted on 01743 450700.