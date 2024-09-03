"Finally the Northern Lasses are reunited in this place" – Shrewsbury MP's maiden speech makes emotional tribute to inspirational friend Jo Cox

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Julia Buckley was elected as Labour MP for Shrewsbury in July.

Today she spoke for the first time in the House of Commons, during a debate on the Government's plan to set up 'Great British Railways' to run the country's trains.

Mrs Buckley used the speech to talk about how Shropshire and Shrewsbury would benefit from improved rail services – as well as backing aspirations to electrify the line from Shropshire's county town to Wolverhampton.

The new MP also pledged to continue the work of her Conservative predecessor, Daniel Kawczynski, in dealing with the challenges of the River Severn through the River Severn Caucus, which he set up and chaired.

Mrs Buckley, the daughter of a coalminer who said her interest in politics was sparked by the closure of his pit, spoke passionately about being "graciously adopted by the good people of Shrewsbury" and the highlights of a town steeped in history, but with a burgeoning future as a popular market town and tourist destination.

In an emotional and poignant passage Mrs Buckley told how the tragic murder of her friend Jo Cox had inspired her back into politics.

Mrs Cox, the Labour MP for Batley and Spen, was killed by a far-right extremist in 2016.

Her death at the age of just 41 shocked and appalled the nation, with her killer subsequently jailed for life.

Speaking in parliament Mrs Buckley said she had come to know Mrs Cox while working in the European Parliament in Brussels, describing her as "another Northern lass passionate about politics".

The pair ran the New York Marathon together in 2001, with Suzy Sumner as "the Northern Lasses".

She said: "We were so proud of Jo when she became an MP and how, with her usual style of tiggerish enthusiasm and charm, she would persuade everyone towards her policy aims.

"All the more reason why her death was so difficult to comprehend; a senseless loss of someone so sincere and positive.

"Jo never shied away from standing up for what she believed in, what really mattered, however unpopular or difficult. She never said she was too tired or too busy; she just got on and fought for what was important, and always with a winning smile.

"Jo inspired me back into politics. After realising that life is too short and precious to wait for other people to solve problems, I decided to “be more like Jo” and within the week I had re-joined my local Labour party, became a town, then county councillor and ultimately Leader of Shropshire Labour Group.

"I stood as the parliamentary candidate for this seat in 2019 and returned this year to win and become the MP. Thanks in no small measure to the support of my husband John and patience of my children Annabel and Edward.

"May I take this moment to conclude by saying to Jo and to her sister Kim, that finally the Northern Lasses are reunited in this place."

Earlier Mrs Buckley had spoken of Shrewsbury's most famous son, Charles Darwin, and the former Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli, who represented the town in the 1840s.

She spoke of town's plethora of attractions, and offered to play the role of a guide for any MPs planning a visit.

She said: "Shrewsbury is well steeped in history and we have many famous sons, but none are more well-known than Charles Darwin, the father of evolution, who was born and raised in Shrewsbury.

"From the age of eight he attended Shrewsbury School as a boarder, in the building which has since become our town library and where a statue commemorates his contribution to learning.

"We are delighted that his family home on The Mount is finally being converted into an international visitor attraction to celebrate his work.

"Unlike Darwin, I have only lived in Shropshire for a mere 20 years and so I grateful to have been graciously adopted by the good people of Shrewsbury to represent the county town for Shropshire, renowned as one of the finest medieval market towns.

"With with regular farmers markets brimming with local producers; agricultural livestock markets and our award-winning indoor market, which grows from strength to strength with late night events and live music – winning “Britain’s Favourite Market” no less than three times.

"The River Severn famously forms a loop around the town centre, framed by our old town walls, as a backdrop to our older historic properties, stone flagged narrow streets, regency crescents, and imposing black and white timber framed buildings.

"In total we have over 600 listed buildings including the castle, now a regimental museum, the art gallery, Old Market Hall in the central square and also the famous Shrewsbury Abbey.

"Our main shopping street, the Wyle Cop which climbs the steep hill from the English bridge up to the town square, is reported to host more independent shops than any other street in the country.

"With the support of Shrewsbury BID and chambers of commerce, I can see why we are so lucky to have such a wide range of producers and traders.

"There are beautiful riverside walks and cycle paths, pedestrian bridges and the jewel in our crown: the Quarry park along the river with Percy Thrower’s famous sunken gardens in The Dingle, and where the horticultural society hosts its annual flower show.

"With such well-kept beauty and heritage charm it’s easy to see why Shrewsbury attracts so many visitors each year, boosted by our array of cultural festivals including the Folk Festival; food festival, Darwin festival, the County Show at the West Mid Show Ground and loopfest.

"But we also welcome gentle sustainable tourism from those who come to walk in the Shropshire Hills; kayak down the river, or take a leisurely cruise on our tour boat, the Sabrina. I am sure members listening are already planning to book their next visit, and I will be happy to oblige with a guided tour for any who make it!

"We have some 30 or so smaller villages in the rural hinterland, with Upton Magna in the East towards the Wrekin; Montford Bridge and Nesscliffe with our long-standing military training camp; Minsterley, Pontesbury and Bayston Hill to the South; and Shrawardine and Westbury over towards the Welsh border, in what was historically named “The Marches”.

"These rolling green hills provide our farming base, woodland natural habitat and serve our agricultural sector.

"Ably supported by the nearby world-leading University at Harper Adams, where our “farmers of the future” are trained in sustainability and productivity.

"This is crucial given their impact on the food and drink supply chains that flow through the county to support our local economy.

"There are several large employers that form the backbone of Shrewsbury’s economic landscape including the world-leading Morris Lubricants company dating from 1869; Salop Leisure, Beaver Bridges and of course Shrewsbury Town Football Club, where manager David Moyes once played.

"Yet, despite this long list of famous Shrewsbury men, I am here today as the first female MP for Shrewsbury – and not before time!"