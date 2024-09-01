Developers withdraw controversial plans for 44 homes near 'dangerous' Shrewsbury junction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In May, developers Living Space Housing submitted plans to build 44 new homes on a field near Ellesmere Road in the north-west of Shrewsbury.

The scheme was planned to be composed entirely of affordable properties available for sale or rent through a social housing provider.

But locals condemned the plans, arguing the narrow Cedars Drive could not support the volume of traffic and road safety in the area was already problematic.

In total, 53 objections were lodged with Shropshire Council over the proposals, while there were no comments of support.

Mrs Mitchell said the road was "totally inadequate" and the junction with Ellesmere Road was "at an extremely dangerous point".

Locals say the junction with Ellesmere Road is already dangerous. Photo: Google

She added: "There have unfortunately been numerous accidents at this point over the years not least recently involving an ambulance and car.

"Entering onto Ellesmere Road in this vicinity is already very difficult, challenging and dangerous without adding a substantial increase in the traffic load - surely people's safety must be the priority."

Mr Joscelyne agreed, adding: "This application with access via Cedars Drive would simply exacerbate an already dangerous situation."

Shrewsbury Civic Society also got involved in the debate, attacking the 'low design aspirations' of development in the area.

The planned affordable housing development off Ellesmere Road, Shrewsbury

Michael Dinneen, of Shrewsbury Civic Society, said: "We are very concerned about the low design aspirations of much of the new housing that is being built on the edges of Shrewsbury.

"Many people at local and national level agree on the poor quality of new suburban estates, particularly those provided by large developers. But little is done with a few exceptions locally that stand out for their character and visual appeal."

Mr Dinneen called the proposed homes off Cedars Drive "too uniform in scale, form and appearance" adding that they "lack identity and distinctiveness".

The plans were officially withdrawn by the applicant on August 28.