Photographs reveal devastation after fire burns through the night at Shropshire dairy farm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A single-storey barn at a dairy farm near Shrewsbury burnt through the night on Friday as fire crews from around the county spent hours battling the blaze.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue were first called to the barn at the farm in Longnor, near Dorrington, Shrewsbury, at around 4.15pm.

The aftermath of the fire at a dairy farm in Longnor, near Dorrington

Five appliances, including the incident command unit, the incident support unit, the light pumping unit and the water carrier were quickly sent to the scene.

The aftermath of the fire at a dairy farm in Longnor, near Dorrington

Crews from Bridgnorth, Craven Arms, Ludlow, Minsterley, Oswestry and Shrewsbury worked to tackle the blaze. By midday on Saturday, the fire appeared to be under control and only a few firefighters remained at the scene.

Photographs from the scene show a number of buildings left devastated by the blaze and smoke still billowing into the sky almost 20 hours after the fire was reported.

The aftermath of the fire at a dairy farm in Longnor, near Dorrington

It was the second fire that Shropshire crews spent hours battling at a farm on Friday.

The aftermath of the fire at a dairy farm in Longnor, near Dorrington

Nine hours earlier, six fire engines had rushed to a farm near Much Wenlock where more than 30 tonnes of straw had caught alight.