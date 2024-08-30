Rush hour crash at Shrewsbury roundabout

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident on the A5 at the Bayston Hill Roundabout, known locally as "Dobbies Roundabout" occurred just before 8.5am and saw two cars collide.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called as were West Midlands Ambulance Service, but police said their services were not needed.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “At around 8.15am this morning (Friday, August 30), we were informed of a two-vehicle collision on the A49, Hereford Road roundabout that joins the A5, near to the garden centre in Bayston Hill.

“This was a vehicle damage only RTC and the drivers’ exchanged details.”