Developer plans to demolish five-storey 1960s office building in Shrewsbury

Developers, Shropshire Homes, are preparing to hold a consultation into the development of a large plot of land in Shrewsbury containing historic buildings and a five-storey 1960s office building.

Earlier this month, Shropshire Homes confirmed they had completed the purchase of a large plot of land off Monkmoor Road in Shrewsbury.

The site, referred to as Whitehall, includes a range of historic buildings within the former walled garden of the 16th-century Whitehall mansion and a 1960s office block.