Developer plans to demolish five-storey 1960s office building in Shrewsbury
Shropshire developers that have purchased a large plot of land featuring a large 1960s office building in Shrewsbury have said that they intend to pull it down.
Plus
By Megan Jones
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Developers, Shropshire Homes, are preparing to hold a consultation into the development of a large plot of land in Shrewsbury containing historic buildings and a five-storey 1960s office building.
Earlier this month, Shropshire Homes confirmed they had completed the purchase of a large plot of land off Monkmoor Road in Shrewsbury.
The site, referred to as Whitehall, includes a range of historic buildings within the former walled garden of the 16th-century Whitehall mansion and a 1960s office block.