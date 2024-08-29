New windows planned for Darwin's mansion birthplace as part of renovation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The naturalist was born in a mansion house on The Mount in Frankwell, Shrewsbury on February 12, 1809.

He spent his formative years at the property, surrounded by seven acres of land, high above the River Severn in the county town.

It was built by Charles Darwin's parents Dr. Robert and Susannah Darwin. The Darwin family moved there in 1800.

Now called Darwin House, the property is owned by Darwin Birthplace Trust, which was set up in 2021 after Welshpool businessman Glyn Jones bought the house for almost £1 million with plans to renovate the house and restore it to its former glory.

Darwin House

As part of the plans the trust conducted a window survey at the property earlier this year and has now submitted an application to Shropshire Council to repair and refurbish the windows of the Grade II property.

The trust wishes to repair all surviving primary windows “with their historic glass retained in-situ and where required appropriate replacement glass inserted”.

The planning application has also said the “thermal performance” of each such “sacrosanct” window is set to be enhanced through the installation of high quality, “discreet” secondary glazing.

But reflective of the building’s historic evolution, the existing window catches are “to be retained, being carefully repaired to ensure long term operability”.

The application is set to go before council planners later in the year.