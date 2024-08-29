Council faces questions over conditions over £4.2m of relief road funding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A portion of the funding for the road comes from the Marches LEP – which pledged £4.2m, originally slated for the Oxon Link Road, which was later folded into the North West Relief Road (NWRR) planning application.

Due to delays in proceeding with the scheme the LEP board set a series of conditions over the funding earlier this year.

The organisation has since been replaced by the Marches Joint Committee, but campaigners opposed to the relief road are demanding answers over the progress on those conditions.

Better Shrewsbury Transport (BeST) has written to the leader of the council, Councillor Lezley Picton, requesting an update on the situation, saying it is worried the conditions are not being met.

Asked about the concerns the council said it intends to update the Marches Joint Committee on the status in October and "does not see any specific risk to funding" previously secured.

Emma Bullard from BeST said campaigners wanted an explanation over the situation.

BeST member, Emma Bullard said: "At the Marches LEP meeting in February, the board made it very clear that they were concerned about the delays to the Oxon Link Road section of the North West Relief Road (NWRR).

"These delays have plagued the project since the LEP pledged £4.2m to fund it back in 2015.

"Six months on from that meeting, Shropshire Council has crashed through all of the red lines the board laid down.

"BeST has now written to Councillor Picton asking her to explain why the council has missed these milestones and what it means for the funding.

"Our concern is that the Marches Joint Committee – which is now responsible for millions in funds since the Marches LEP was disbanded earlier this year – is failing to follow through on what was agreed.

"Given these are public funds, it is imperative that the proper processes are followed."

The Marches LEP Board previously said clawback of the funds would be triggered if the outstanding planning conditions for the NWRR were not met by the end of February 2024, if a judicial review caused the planning decision to be overturned, or the council failed to appoint a contractor by the end of June 2024 – and failed to start work by March 31, 2025.

The organisation also said the money could be taken back if the council was unable to confirm that full funding was in place to complete the Oxon Link Road, as outlined in the original application, by 31 December 2024 – following assessment of tenders and submission of the full business case to the Department for Transport.

Mrs Bullard added: "It is concerning that £4.2m of public funds have been in deep freeze for almost a decade while the council fails to deliver this promised road.

"That £4.2m could have been usefully spent in the community for the benefit of all.

"When Hereford Council cancelled its bypass in 2019, funding from the Marches LEP was released to pay for projects like the Shrewsbury Riverside Medical Practice relocation. Sitting on this money for almost ten years while waiting for pigs to fly should raise serious questions. Is anyone actually taking responsibility for these millions? Where is the oversight by the administration? What is the legal risk to the Marches Joint Committee of continuing to let this drift?"

Shropshire Council responded to the claims in a statement, saying it sees "no specific risk" over the situation.

It said: "The Marches LEP no longer exists and its arrangements have been taken over by the Marches Joint Committee (MJC) of which the council is a member.

"The council will be providing the MJC with an update in October on the progress of the Oxon Link Road and any variations in funding arrangements to align with procurement and contractor appointment processes for the North West Relief Road.

"The council does not see any specific risk to funding previously secured from the Marches LEP."