Post Office unlikely to return to Shrewsbury suburb after abrupt closure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Bicton Health Post Office, located within the Nisa at Gains Park, Shrewsbury, closed with short notice on August 21.

According to the organisation, the closure occurred after a temporary operator who was running the service resigned.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “Bicton Heath Post Office has been run on our behalf by a temporary operator who resigned. The branch closed with short notice on 21 August.

"We apologise for any inconvenience that this may have caused. Alternative branches in the area include Copthorne and Shrewsbury."

The Post Office was located inside Nisa on Gains Park. Photo: Google

The organisation has also said it is not currently looking to replace the Post Office, and instead will be exploring alternative "lighter format" services.

The spokesperson added: “In a very challenging economic climate Post Office has undertaken a comprehensive review of the network at a very detailed, local level, analysing customer demand and accessibility of Post Office products and services.

"Consequently, with finite funding and resources that need to be allocated to deliver maximum benefit for all our customers. At this time, therefore, we are not looking to replace Bicton Heath Post Office.

"However, we are exploring the possibility of a lighter format Post Office for drop and collect, pre-paid parcels.”