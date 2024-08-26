Steam-powered heavy metal rolls into Shrewsbury park as town's annual steam festival returns
Thousands of tonnes of cast iron rumbled their way to a Shrewsbury park at the weekend as the town's annual steam festival returned.
Shrewsbury Steam Rally was back on Sunday as the county's largest celebration of steam and vintage vehicles.
Organised by the County of Salop Steam Engine Society, the rally sees thousands flock to Onslow Park to marvel at the vintage and steam-powered vehicles of all shapes and sizes for the two-day event.
Organisers said that this year, there were more than 1,200 exhibits either in action in the main arena or on static display for closer inspection.