Steam-powered heavy metal rolls into Shrewsbury park as town's annual steam festival returns

Shrewsbury Steam Rally was back on Sunday as the county's largest celebration of steam and vintage vehicles.

Shrewsbury Steam Rally 2024 - Sunday Day 1.

Organised by the County of Salop Steam Engine Society, the rally sees thousands flock to Onslow Park to marvel at the vintage and steam-powered vehicles of all shapes and sizes for the two-day event.

Shrewsbury Steam Rally 2024 - Sunday Day 1. In Picture: Finnley Roberts 2 and William Roberts 6 from Stiperstones.

Organisers said that this year, there were more than 1,200 exhibits either in action in the main arena or on static display for closer inspection.