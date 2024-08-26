'Small fire' in Shrewsbury flats
A "small fire" broke out in an apartment block in Shrewsbury, the fire service has said.
The incident in Cross Hill Court, Swan Hill, saw a fire engine attend at around 6pm on Monday.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was out on their arrival,
A spokesperson said: "The incident involved a small fire which was out on arrival of crews; crews carried out a thorough investigation and used positive pressure ventilation to ventilate the property."