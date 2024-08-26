'Small fire' in Shrewsbury flats

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident in Cross Hill Court, Swan Hill, saw a fire engine attend at around 6pm on Monday.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was out on their arrival,

A spokesperson said: "The incident involved a small fire which was out on arrival of crews; crews carried out a thorough investigation and used positive pressure ventilation to ventilate the property."