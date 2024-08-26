Shaun Ryder bringing new book tour to Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 'wild man of rock' who became a national treasure, will be bringing his new show to Shrewsbury's Buttermarket.

The event, which is entirely seated, takes place on Sunday, April 27, next year, with tickets on sale now.

The Black Grape star has featured in a host of top TV, and is known for his wild antics as part of the legendary 'Madchester' music scene.

The latest tour is in support of his new book 'Happy Mondays – and Fridays and Saturdays and Sundays'.

A spokesman for the organisers said: "Fans can look forward to a carnival of excess, wild tales, and improbable truths, as they enjoy the talents of a unique rock'n'roll star dubbed Britpop's answer to WB Yeats.

"Strap yourselves in and say Hallelujah for Shaun."

Tickets for the event are available from the Buttermarket website.