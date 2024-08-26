Fire crews rush to house fire in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The crews found that there was a fire in a cooker at a residential property in London Road after they and an operations officer were sent at 12.21pm on Monday.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said it had been a fire involving a cooker in domestic property.

Crews extinguished and gave advice to occupiers.

They used breathing kit, a hosereel jet and ventilation equipment to deal with the incident.

The stop message was sent a matter of minutes later at 12.36pm.