'She was really upset': Celebratory post box topper stolen within days of being installed

Residents are appealing for help to find the missing topper that was placed on a post box by the Porthill footbridge.

A Shrewsbury resident, who did not wish to be named, said it took her daughter six to eight weeks to make the flower show scene by crochet.

The post box topper was said to be installed a week before Shrewsbury Flower Show. But, after walking past the post box on Wednesday, August 14 after the Flower Show had finished, the creator of the topper noticed it had disappeared.

The residents say they have searched around bins in the vicinity 'but can't find it'. They have also contacted Shrewsbury Flower Show and the sorting office to enquire if they have seen it.

"It's just very disappointing and upsetting," said the woman. "She (daughter) was really upset and when we were putting it up we had a number of people come and have a look and take photos and say much they liked it. It was lovely.

The flower show post box topper in Shrewsbury that has disappeared

"The postman like them they wouldn't remove them.

"If it's lying around somewhere she would like it back. She put so much effort into it."