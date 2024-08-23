Crash close to major junction on A5 near Shrewsbury leads to huge queues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

National Highways West Midlands reported shortly before 5.45pm that there had been a collision on the westbound carriageway of the A5 between the M54 at Wellington and Preston Island roundabout at Shrewsbury, where the road meets the A49.

The AA's traffic website stated that one lane had been closed due to the crash on the approach to the roundabout.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police officers have all been called to the scene.

National Highways said it was "awaiting further info from scene."

A one hour delay is being reported and three miles of standing traffic.

The AA website says: "Queueing traffic and one lane closed due to crash on the A5 Westbound before A49 (Preston Island). The sensors show that traffic can pass the scene at present.

"Severe delays of 29 minutes and delays increasing on A5 Westbound in Shropshire. Average speed five miles per hour."