Call to lower town road speed limit in wake of crash

Shrewsbury's new Labour MP, Julia Buckley, has called on Shropshire Council to consider cutting the speed limit on Hazledine Way in the town.

The call comes after a crash on the route in which two people were injured – one seriously.

Mrs Buckley said that the current speed limit on the road, which is 50mph, should be cut.

She said she is especially concerned for the safety of schoolchildren who regularly use the path and cycleway alongside the road, and has written to the council over the matter.

“I’ve heard from local residents who live near Hazledine Way that they fear for the safety not only of motorists but also of pedestrians and cyclists who use the footpath that runs alongside the road,” said Mrs Buckley.

“In particular there are worries about schoolchildren who regularly use this footpath.

There are calls to lower the speed limit on Hazledine Way in Shrewsbury. Picture: Google

“I really do think that there is a case to reduce the speed limit on this stretch between Meole Brace island and the Sutton Park roundabout, and I’m going to do everything I can to see if this can be done.”

Local resident Angie Davies, who lives on nearby Sutton Park, said: “I’ve been worried for some time now about the speed of traffic along Hazledine Way. And it looks as though one of the cars in Saturday’s crash skewed up onto the pavement at the side of the road. Thank goodness no-one was walking along that section at the time.

“I do think the speed limit should be lowered along there, especially as that stretch is regularly used by schoolchildren.”

She added that a similarly busy stretch of road in Shrewsbury – Telford Way that links Monkmoor to Harlescott – has a 40mph speed limit, and she said Hazledine Way should be the same.

Shropshire Council has been contacted for comment.