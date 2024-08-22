'Suspected' abandoned car with no tax or insurance seized by police in market car park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police Officer and community support officer for Harlescott and Sundorne, Conor Browne, posted on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page revealing that officers seized the Volkswagen car yesterday (August 21).

The post says the safer neighbourhood team have been on patrol in the Battlefield area of Shrewsbury and seized the vehicle from the Shrewsbury Sunday Market car park - adjacent to the Tesco in Battlefield car park.

The VW is reported to have no valid tax or insurance and is suspected to have been abandoned in the car park. The safer neighbourhood team says they have been monitoring the vehicle that had its driver's window open, and was left 'unsecure' for a 'long period of time'.