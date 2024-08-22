'It's going to be awesome!' - Stage is set for Shrewsbury Folk Festival this weekend with 'amazing' line-up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The final preparations are being made for the Shrewsbury Folk Festival, which runs from this Friday, August 23 to Monday, August 26 at the West Mid Showground.

Some high-profile artists will be taking to the stage in the county town, such as South African vocal group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, singing legend Elkie Brooks, Ireland’s Mary Black and chart-topping country pop twins Ward Thomas.

Organiser Jo Cunningham said: "Preparation is in full swing. The site is looking amazing and we're expecting a weekend of good weather.

"The staging is going up and we've got an amazing line up, as ever, and a broad range of music so there really is something for everyone.

"Our day tickets have been flying. A lot of people are coming for a day or maybe two.

"There is something going on at all times. It's just an amazing programme, whether you just want to sit and listen to music or dance in the tent.

"There are still some tickets available and we would love to see you there. It's going to be awesome."

The family and dog friendly festival has become one of the country’s leading folk events since it moved to Shrewsbury in 2006 and now attracts around 7,000 visitors annually, with the majority camping on the riverside site.

As well as a stellar line-up of folk, Americana, blues and world music across four music stages, there is a dance tent hosting ceilidhs and other social dances, individual youth and children festivals and dozens of workshops in everything from songwriting to crafting.

Dance teams will take to the streets of Shrewsbury on August 24 and 25 to perform in The Square and outside St Mary’s Church at the top of the Pride Hill.

The festival also has a craft shopping arena, food village and five real ale and cocktail bars.

To find out more and book tickets, visit shrewsburyfolkfestival.co.uk/